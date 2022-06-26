easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 490

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price on easyJet in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.