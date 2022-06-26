Edgeware (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $504,929.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,921,932,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,311,794 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

