Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

About Elkem ASA (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.