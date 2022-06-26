Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $41.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $60.09 or 0.00282130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00097678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009097 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,471,179 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.