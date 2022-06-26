Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

