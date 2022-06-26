Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0048 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 32,145,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

