Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

