Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

