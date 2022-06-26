Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.81.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.