Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.81.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

