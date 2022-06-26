Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
