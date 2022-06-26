Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Evoke Pharma worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

