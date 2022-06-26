eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. eXp World has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eXp World by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in eXp World by 482.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

