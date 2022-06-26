Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $165,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,084,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

