FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.67.

FDS stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

