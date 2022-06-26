FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.40.

FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

