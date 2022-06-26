FLO 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

