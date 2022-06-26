Frax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $9.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,396,914,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

