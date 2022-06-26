Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

