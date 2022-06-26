Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.09.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
