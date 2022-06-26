Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
FRD opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
