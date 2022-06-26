GamyFi Platform Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $48,301.74 and $98,141.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076866 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014582 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

