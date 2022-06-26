GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

