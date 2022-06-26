GMS’s (GMS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:GMS traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. 1,501,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

