GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

GDRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,230. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 155.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

