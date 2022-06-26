Goose Finance Price Hits $0.0366 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $64,294.82 and $1,785.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,090.31 or 1.00012734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.