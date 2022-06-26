Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

