Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.62 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

