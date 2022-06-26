GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

