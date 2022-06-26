Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 58,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

