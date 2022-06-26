Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($221.05) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $72.50 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.