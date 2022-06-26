Harmony (ONE) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $289.71 million and approximately $52.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,506,811,363 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,473,363 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

