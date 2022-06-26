Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $33.11 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $835,644.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 908,702,144 coins and its circulating supply is 232,757,144 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

