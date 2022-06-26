HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,436,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $22,844,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

