HC Wainwright Lowers Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.