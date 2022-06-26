Head to Head Analysis: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) vs. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.79%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.00%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -470.82% -30.09% -27.68% DBV Technologies N/A -77.11% -53.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 12.62 -$71.32 million ($2.77) -2.55 DBV Technologies $5.71 million 53.53 -$97.81 million ($0.78) -3.21

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

