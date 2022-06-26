Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
