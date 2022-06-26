Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.