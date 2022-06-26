Hive Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $181.66 million and $2.74 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 446,381,240 coins. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official website is hive.io. Hive's official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

