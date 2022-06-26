Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,440 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

