Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 147.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 7.5% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 53,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

