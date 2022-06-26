Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,773 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

