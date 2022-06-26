Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.