Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

