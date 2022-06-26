Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($73.68) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

