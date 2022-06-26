Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,210 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

