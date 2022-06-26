Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.