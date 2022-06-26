Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

