Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

