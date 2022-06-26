Hush Achieves Market Capitalization of $684,914.73 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $684,914.73 and $393.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00321639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00082588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

