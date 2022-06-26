HyperAlloy Price Hits $0.0022 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $7,442.65 and $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00145465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.