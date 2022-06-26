ICHI (ICHI) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 17% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00020224 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and $46,121.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00070894 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014338 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,636 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

