IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

