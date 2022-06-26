IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

